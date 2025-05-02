AP PHOTOS: Colombia quinceañeras see dreams come true with the support of many, including the police

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Their dreams of celebrating their “quinceañeras” seemed unattainable. Then a foundation, with the support of the…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Their dreams of celebrating their “quinceañeras” seemed unattainable. Then a foundation, with the support of the police and some private companies, made it come true.

Twenty-four teenagers in Bogota, Colombia on Friday celebrated their 15th birthday — a traditional rite of passage, particularly for girls, in parts of Latin America – as part of an initiative by a foundation called “Sueños Hechos,” or “Dreams come True.”

“I’m very happy, very nervous,” said Gabriela Moncada, who had wanted a party and to wear a jade-green ball gown, but her family didn’t have the means to afford it. Then she was selected by the foundation.

“It’s exactly how I dreamed it would be,” she said, smiling after having makeup applied by volunteer stylists.

The 24 girls came to Bogota from different places around Colombia’s capital.

They brought photographs of the hairstyles they wanted, and some got makeup for the first time in their lives. Then they were taken in limousines to a hall for the formal party, where police officers were waiting for them and raised their sabers to make a parade to honor them.

The foundation opened a call for applications, and about 100 people registered, and after a review they picked up 24.

