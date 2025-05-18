AP PHOTOS: Austria welcomes JJ back home after winning Eurovision Song Contest

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian fans have enthusiastically welcomed classically trained singer JJ back home at Vienna airport after he won…

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian fans have enthusiastically welcomed classically trained singer JJ back home at Vienna airport after he won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Wasted Love.”

As JJ walked through the gate, hundreds of fans on Sunday cheered, some played his song, and others surrounded the new star, hugging him and asking for autographs. The 24-year-old countertenor’s winning song combines operatic, multi-octave vocals with a techno twist.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.