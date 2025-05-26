Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: A new bill banning headscarves could keep athletes off the court

The Associated Press

May 26, 2025, 1:59 AM

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of young Muslim women in France are sidelined from competitive sport because of rules in several disciplines including basketball that ban uniforms and other clothing carrying a religious or political significance. Critics of the rules say they disproportionately target hijab-wearing Muslim athletes. Now, a contentious bill backed by right-wing politicians that would ban headscarves in all sporting competitions has cleared its first legislative hurdle in the Senate.

