A wealthy businessman challenging Guyana’s president in an upcoming election faces new allegations

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A wealthy businessman in Guyana who was sanctioned last year by the U.S. and who plans to challenge the South American country’s president in upcoming elections is facing new accusations.

Azruddin Mohamed appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with false tax declaration and under-invoicing a luxury vehicle. He pleaded not guilty.

His appearance comes just days after he announced plans to challenge the ruling People’s Progressive Party by creating a new party with dozens of candidates as the oil-rich country prepares for a general election on Sept. 1.

Mohamed, a member of one of Guyana’s wealthiest families, used to be a well-known donor to the ruling party. But in recent months, he clashed with tax officials over an invoice he submitted a couple years ago indicating that he paid $75,000 for a Lamborghini, when the government stated it was valued at $575,000.

He was freed Thursday on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month for trial. If found guilty, he could face up to three years in prison.

Mohamed, who has been traveling across Guyana to donate cash, vehicles and new homes ahead of the Sept. 1 election, claims he is being targeted for challenging the ruling party.

He has alleged that President Irfaan Ali, once a close ally, allowed his vehicle to be cleared from customs with the valuation he submitted.

Ali has not publicly responded to those accusations. Meanwhile, Attorney General Anil Nandlall has denied that Mohamed is being targeted and has said that the U.S. supplied the receipt and other information regarding the vehicle.

Last year, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Mohamed, his father, their gold-exporting company and a government official “for their roles in public corruption” in a bribery scheme that authorities said ran from 2019 to 2023.

U.S. officials accused the Mohameds of evading $50 million worth of duty taxes on gold exports and under declaring exports involving more than 22,000 pounds (10,000 kilograms) worth of gold. Their company also was accused of bribing customs officials to falsify and export documents.

