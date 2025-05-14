A hiker is dead and another is missing in flooding on the Caribbean island of Martinique

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in the French Caribbean island of Martinique searched Wednesday for a missing hiker…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in the French Caribbean island of Martinique searched Wednesday for a missing hiker who was part of a group of nine swept away by a swollen river. One of the other hikers died and seven were rescued.

The group was hiking near the Didier waterfall in the capital, Fort-de-France, when the waters suddenly rose, according to a government statement issued late Tuesday.

Authorities said they used a helicopter and drones with infrared vision to rescue seven hikers who were found conscious and an eighth one who was in cardiac arrest and later died. Authorities in Martinique gave no nationalities or other details for the hikers.

Heavy rains have pelted the island in recent days and are expected to continue until Friday, prompting forecasters to issue warnings this week.

