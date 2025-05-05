Live Radio
5 killed in Dominican border town in a suspected drug trafficking case

The Associated Press

May 19, 2025, 9:49 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Five people were killed along the border that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti in what authorities say is a suspected drug trafficking case.

Police said they are looking for three suspects accused of opening fire on the victims on Sunday and fleeing with an unknown amount of drugs and money.

Two others were injured in the shooting that occurred in the border town of Dajabón in the northwest Dominican Republic.

