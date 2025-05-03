3 people in hospital after Paris street partying following PSG’s Champions League semifinal win

PARIS (AP) — One person was in critical condition Thursday and two others also hospitalized after being hit by a…

PARIS (AP) — One person was in critical condition Thursday and two others also hospitalized after being hit by a car in the French capital amid street partying by Paris Saint-Germain fans after the soccer club reached the Champions League final.

The injuries were an exception on a night that was largely marked by jubilation at PSG’s 2-1 victory — 3-1 on aggregate — over Arsenal in its second-leg semifinal Wednesday night. It’s only the second time the team has made it to the final of Europe’s elite tournament.

Paris police said there were 43 arrests in minor incidents around the city. A police official said Thursday the people who were hospitalized were hit by a car near the famed Champs-Elysees avenue, and the circumstances are being investigated. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.

PSG plays Inter Milan in the Champions League final on May 31 in Munich.

