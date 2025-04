DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say toll from U.S. airstrikes targeting oil port jumps to 74…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say toll from U.S. airstrikes targeting oil port jumps to 74 killed, 171 wounded.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.