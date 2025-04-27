US strikes kill 8 in Yemen’s capital, Houthi rebels say, as America says over 800 strikes conducted

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. airstrikes targeting Yemen’s capital killed at least eight people overnight, the Houthi rebels…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. airstrikes targeting Yemen’s capital killed at least eight people overnight, the Houthi rebels said Monday, as the American military acknowledged carrying out over 800 individual strikes in their monthlong campaign.

The overnight statement from the U.S. military’s Central Command also said its “Operation Roughrider” targeting the rebels had “killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders,” including those associated with its missile and drone program. It did not identify any of those officials.

The U.S. insisted it would continue to carry out its airstrikes, which began March 15 under President Donald Trump as he seeks a deal with Iran over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

“Iran undoubtedly continues to provide support to the Houthis,” the statement said. “The Houthis can only continue to attack our forces with the backing of the Iranian regime.”

It added: “We will continue to ratchet up the pressure until the objective is met, which remains the restoration of freedom of navigation and American deterrence in the region.”

The U.S. is targeting the Houthis because of the group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a crucial global trade route, and on Israel. The Houthis also are the last militant group in Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” that is capable of regularly attacking Israel.

Strike in Sanaa kills 8, Houthis say

Early Monday, the Houthis aired footage of what it described as a U.S. strike targeting the ​​Bani Al Harith District north of Yemen’s rebel-held capital, Sanaa. Blood stains could be seen among the rubble and a damaged truck. The Houths’ al-Masirah satellite news channel reported that eight people were killed in the strike, something not immediately acknowledged by Health Ministry officials.

Strikes also hit Yemen’s Amran and Saada governorates during the night, the Houthis added. Two others were killed on Sunday, the Houthis said.

Assessing the toll of the month-old U.S. airstrike campaign has been difficult because the military hasn’t released specific information about the attacks, including what was targeted and how many people were killed. The Houthis, meanwhile, strictly control access to attacked areas and don’t publish complete information on the strikes, many of which likely have targeted military and security sites. Funeral notices suggest high-ranking Houthis have been killed in the American attacks.

“To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations,” Central Command said Monday. “We are very deliberate in our operational approach, but will not reveal specifics about what we’ve done or what we will do.”

But the military hasn’t acknowledged strikes killing civilians — something activists warn likely has happened in the intense campaign.

US discusses deadly port strike

The U.S. is conducting strikes from its two aircraft carriers in the region — the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea and the USS Carl Vinson in the Arabian Sea.

On April 18, an American strike on the Ras Isa fuel port killed at least 74 people and wounded 171 others in the deadliest-known attack of the American campaign. Central Command on Monday offered an explanation for why it hit the port.

“U.S. strikes destroyed the ability of Ras Isa Port to accept fuel which will begin to impact Houthi ability to not only conduct operations, but also to generate millions of dollars in revenue for their terror activities,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Houthis have increasingly sought to control the flow of information from the territory it holds to the outside world. It issued a notice Sunday that all those holding Starlink satellite internet receivers should “quickly hand over” the devices to authorities.

“A field campaign will be implemented in coordination with the security authorities to arrest anyone who sells, trades, uses, operates, installs or possesses these prohibited terminals,” the Houthis warned.

Starlink terminals have been crucial for Ukraine in fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion and receivers also have been smuggled into Iran amid unrest there.

