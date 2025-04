TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan’s gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new…

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan’s gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.