Thousands of Islamists rally in Pakistan against Israel’s bombing in Gaza

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s main religious political party rallied in Lahore on Friday against the United States and Israel over the war in Gaza.

An estimated 15,000 people attended the rally called by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, whose head, Naeem Ur Rehman, called on all Muslim nations to announce a holy war to defend Gaza.

Pakistan maintains no diplomatic ties with Israel and has consistently called for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

