The Netherlands is turning orange to celebrate King Willem-Alexander’s birthday

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Across the Netherlands, people donned orange clothes — from tuxedos to feather boas — and…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Across the Netherlands, people donned orange clothes — from tuxedos to feather boas — and boats packed with revelers clogged Amsterdam’s canals to celebrate their king’s birthday Saturday.

In an Amsterdam park, a dog called Lucy sported orange-dyed fur.

The official royal walkabout by King Willem-Alexander and family members in the eastern town of Doetinchem started an hour later than planned so as not to clash with the funeral at the Vatican of Pope Francis.

In a video message, Willem-Alexander said the day of Dutch celebration “has two faces” due to the pope’s funeral, and paid tribute to Francis.

“For many Catholics and non-Catholics, he was a source of inspiration,” the king said.

The king’s 58th birthday is on Sunday, but King’s Day was held a day earlier.

The celebrations began Friday night with street markets in the central city of Utrecht and parties in other towns and cities. By early afternoon, some canals in the Dutch capital were crammed with boats.

In the days leading up to Saturday’s celebrations, Amsterdam Municipality urged people to avoid the busiest areas of the city due to fears of the overcrowding that has marked the party in recent years.

In Amsterdam’s Vondel Park, children spread out blankets and sold unwanted toys, clothes and books in one of the many “free markets” that spring up on sidewalks and parks.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.