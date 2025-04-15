The first lawsuit is filed over the deadly nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The first known lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a legendary nightclub…

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The first known lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a legendary nightclub whose roof collapsed and killed 231 people in the Dominican Republic.

The family of one victim sued Jet Set nightclub owner Antonio Espaillat and his mother, Ana Grecia López, along with the Dominican government and the Santo Domingo mayor’s office. It seeks unspecified damages from all and a criminal conviction for involuntary manslaughter against the owners.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by an attorney representing the widow and father of Virgilio Rafael Cruz Aponte.

A spokeswoman for the owners said they continue to cooperate with authorities.

On Monday, President Luis Abinader acknowledged there is no government agency responsible for supervising the construction of private businesses like the nightclub. He said the government is working on a bill to correct that.

It’s not clear what caused the roof to collapse early on April 8. Authorities have launched an investigation and created a technical team with local and international experts.

More than 400 people were at the club for a merengue concert headlined by singer Rubby Pérez, who was among the victims. Others killed include former professional baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera along with Nelsy Cruz, governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi, whose brother is seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Crews rescued 189 survivors, with eleven still hospitalized.

The government on Monday honored 565 rescue crew members, soldiers, firefighters, doctors and others who helped to save lives.

