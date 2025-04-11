Suspected bomb strikes near offices of Greek railway company in Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A suspected bomb exploded Friday outside the Athens offices of Hellenic Train, Greece’s main railway company.…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A suspected bomb exploded Friday outside the Athens offices of Hellenic Train, Greece’s main railway company. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police cordoned off the area, along a major avenue in the Greek capital, where residents said a loud explosion had occurred Friday night.

Local media said a newspaper and a news website had received an anonymous call shortly before the blast, warning that a bomb had been planted outside the railway company offices.

