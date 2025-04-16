Slovak lawmakers loyal to populist premier Fico approve law critics say will harm civil groups

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament on Wednesday passed legislation that critics say will be detrimental for many nongovernmental organizations.…

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament on Wednesday passed legislation that critics say will be detrimental for many nongovernmental organizations.

It was drafted by coalition lawmakers and approved by the government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has frequently attacked NGOs.

The organizers of a protest rally this month in Bratislava against the legislation claim the draft bill looked inspired by Russian law, which they said “makes it possible to liquidate the civil sector and turn into a criminal anyone who is not loyal to those in power.” The government has said the law is meant to the financing and functioning of civic groups more transparent.

Lawmakers loyal to Fico made last-minute concessions removing some controversial parts of the draft, including the provision that NGOs would be considered lobbyists without giving a clear definition of what lobbying is.

An analysis by Via Iuris, a nonprofit organization, said the law violates the constitution, including the right to privacy, freedom of expression and the right to freely associate, as well as European Union rules. Its aim is to “stigmatize and limit the activities of civic groups,” according to the analysis.

Fico, who is a divisive figure at home and abroad, returned to power in 2003 after his leftist Smer (Direction) party won a parliamentary election on a pro-Russia and anti-American platform.

His government moved to overhaul public broadcasting to give the government control of public television and radio. That, along with an amendment to the penal code to eliminate a special anti-graft prosecutor, showed that Fico was leading Slovakia down a more autocratic path, following the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The government has faced vocal protests against its pro-Russian and other policies.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.