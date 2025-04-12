Polls open in Gabon’s first presidential election since the 2023 military coup

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Voters in Gabon headed to polling stations on Saturday in the first presidential election since a…

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Voters in Gabon headed to polling stations on Saturday in the first presidential election since a 2023 military coup ended a political dynasty that lasted over 50 years.

Analysts have predicted an overwhelming victory for the interim president who led the coup.

Some 920,000 voters, including over 28,000 overseas, are registered to participate across more than 3,000 polling stations. It is a crucial election for the country’s 2.3 million people, a third of whom live in poverty despite its vast oil wealth.

The interim president, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema toppled President Ali Bongo Ondimba two years ago. He hopes to consolidate his grip on power for a seven-year term in office.

Following the coup, he promised to “return power to civilians” through “credible elections” and declared himself a candidate last month.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.