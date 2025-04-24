Man shot dead in police incident outside departures terminal at Toronto Pearson airport

TORONTO (AP) — A 30-year-old man was shot dead by police outside Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Thursday morning, officials said,…

TORONTO (AP) — A 30-year-old man was shot dead by police outside Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Thursday morning, officials said, in what was described as an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety.

Peel regional police officers were investigating a “man in distress” in an SUV at the Terminal 1 departures level just before 7 a.m. local time, Ontario’s police watchdog said.

“Officers located the man and early information received indicates he produced a firearm,” the Special Investigations Unit said in a statement. It said three Peel regional police officers shot at the man.

Following the shooting, police tape and evidence markers could be seen near a dark SUV with its trunk open. A yellow sheet appeared to cover a body on the sidewalk.

There was no known threat to the public and no police officers were injured, said the SIU, which investigates all police shootings in the province.

Police had previously described the shooting as an isolated incident. There were no reports of any other injuries.

In a passenger advisory on its website, Pearson Airport said flights continued to operate normally despite the ongoing investigation. The airport was rerouting passengers to enter and exit the terminal through the arrivals area, it said.

