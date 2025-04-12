Poles celebrate coronation of 1st king at march supporting conservative presidential candidate

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles traveled from across the country to the nation’s capital for a patriotic demonstration Saturday celebrating…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles traveled from across the country to the nation’s capital for a patriotic demonstration Saturday celebrating 1,000 years since the coronation of the first Polish king. They danced the Polonaise in historic costumes, sang the national anthem, invoked their Catholic beliefs and chanted slogans in support of a conservative candidate running in next month’s presidential election.

The march of thousands of people was supported by the Law and Justice party, which governed Poland for eight years, but was forced to hand over power to a centrist, pro-European prime minister, Donald Tusk, in December 2023.

Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński called on “all patriots” to join the march, which culminated in a gathering in front of the Royal Castle where the party’s candidate, 42-year-old historian Karol Nawrocki, spoke to a supportive crowd. The castle, rebuilt after being destroyed by Germans during World War II, is a symbol of the nation’s history and resilience.

The parade came as the party seeks to generate momentum around a candidate who has been struggling in the polls against the frontrunner, the liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, and as the candidate of a far-right party, Confederation, has been growing in popularity, and threatening Law and Justice’s hold over the nation’s sizeable conservative electorate.

Saturday’s event was a celebration of the coronation of Poland’s first king, Bolesław the Brave, on April 18, 1025, a historic moment that affirmed Poland’s national independence. It also celebrated another anniversary in Polish history: 500 years since the Duchy of Prussia became a fiefdom of the Polish Crown in 1525.

That has emotional resonance for some in a country that suffered German aggression for significant periods in its history.

During the march, participants waved national flags, chanted “Long Live Poland and “Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland!” They also chanted slogans in support of a right-wing television broadcaster, TV Republika, that risks losing its terrestrial broadcasting license, and against Trzaskowski.

Trzaskowski has been polling at over 30% while Nawrocki is at just over 20%. The two joined a debate on Friday evening seeking to win new votes, or at least energize their traditional electorates. The chaotic organization and disagreements about the format of the debate underlined the deep political divisions in Poland.

An election on May 18, with a likely runoff June 1, will determine whether Law and Justice keeps an ally in the presidential palace. The incumbent, Andrzej Duda, is an ally, but his second and final term ends this summer. He has used his veto power to block some elements of Tusk’s agenda.

