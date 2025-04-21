Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Argentina reacts to Pope Francis’ death

The Associated Press

April 21, 2025, 10:31 AM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Bells tolled in churches in his native Argentina as news spread around the world after the announcement that Pope Francis had died at age 88. He was the first Latin American pontiff and charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor.

Associated Press photographers in Buenos Aires, where Francis was born, are capturing the reaction to the pontiff’s death.

