New York City’s mayor visits the Dominican Republic after the deadly nightclub roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday to pay his respects to the 226 people who died last week when the roof of a legendary nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo.

The visit of the embattled mayor comes as many of the 700,000 Dominicans who live in New York City, representing 8% of its population, mourn the victims who were attending a concert at the Jet Set club on April 7.

Adams first met with police and other local authorities and then visited the site, where he was received by officials including Victor D’Aza, president of the Dominican Municipal League. It’s the body that regulates the mayors’ offices, which are responsible for granting construction permits and supervising renovations of works.

“This has to be a lesson for more effective supervision, for rigor in compliance with the rules. This is a wake-up call,” D’Aza told The Associated Press.

Crews rescued 189 people from the rubble, and 15 are still hospitalized. Four of those are in critical condition, according to health officials.

It was not immediately clear what cause the roof to collapse. Authorities are investigating.

Adams was scheduled to attend a Mass in the evening.

Adams’s visit comes as he prepares to run for reelection as an independent following a bribery scandal and anger among supporters of the Democratic politician over his warm relationship with Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.

