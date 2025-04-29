Mexican mayoral candidate killed in Gulf coast town at start of municipal campaigns

XALAPA, Mexico (AP) — On the first day of campaigning for municipal elections in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz,…

The killing of Anuar Valencia in the small rural town of Coxquihui was confirmed by his campaign and by Luisa Alcalde, the leader of the Morena party of President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Valencia had just finished an event launching his campaign and was preparing to hit the streets when more than two dozen gunmen opened fire at his campaign headquarters in northern Veracruz.

Later, the Veracruz state prosecutor’s office said via X that five others were injured, including two minors.

Before the killing, state interior secretary Ricardo Ahued Bardahuil, who has security responsibilities, said that candidates from various parties had made 20 reports to the state prosecutor’s office about security-related issues.

Municipal elections are scheduled in Veracruz’s 212 municipalities for June 1.

Local candidates are historically the most vulnerable to election violence as organized criminal groups seek to gain control of local governments.

