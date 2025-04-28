Man in Puerto Rico dies trying to drive through floodwaters amid heavy rains

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man who tried to drive his car through floodwaters was swept away and…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man who tried to drive his car through floodwaters was swept away and killed Monday in Puerto Rico as heavy rains lashed the island, authorities said.

The incident occurred in a heavily flooded area of San Juan, the U.S. territory’s capital, police said in a statement.

Flash flood warnings and flood advisories were issued Monday for several towns across Puerto Rico, which has been hit by persistent rain since Friday.

Nearly nine inches (23 centimeters) of rain has fallen in some areas since Friday, according to the National Weather Service in San Juan.

