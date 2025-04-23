Guatemala arrests Indigenous leader of 2023 protests, accusing him of terrorism

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities on Wednesday arrested an Indigenous leader of nationwide protests in 2023 that sought to…

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities on Wednesday arrested an Indigenous leader of nationwide protests in 2023 that sought to ensure then President-elect Bernardo Arévalo’s transition to power while also demanding the resignation of the country’s attorney general.

The Attorney General’s Office accuses Luis Pacheco, now serving in Arévalo’s government, of terrorism and illicit association, according to an official who requested anonymity to speak about a case that a judge has declared under reserve.

In October 2023, Pacheco led an alliance of 48 Indigenous communities in peaceful protests that shut down highways across Guatemala for three weeks.

Despite Arévalo’s resounding victory that August, the Attorney General’s Office continued to investigate the election and members of his party, accusing them among other things of improperly gathering signatures required for the party to form.

Attorney General Consuelo Porras has been the focus of much of that ire as she has refused to step down or halt her investigations into Arévalo’s party. The U.S. government has sanctioned her for allegedly impeding corruption investigations.

Arévalo said later Wednesday that the arrest was unfounded and “spurious” and “criminalizes principles and rights that are guaranteed.”

Attorney Francisco Vivar said that federal agents had denied them access to the home where Pacheco was arrested and they had not seen him since his arrest.

Pacheco, a member of the K’iche’ people, said at the time that the galvanizing moment for the community he represented was a raid on electoral offices broadcast live in which federal agents opened and took away — despite resistance from some electoral officials — boxes containing precinct vote tally sheets. “The people already voted and you have to respect the decision taken,” he said then.

After Arévalo took power, Pacheco was appointed as a deputy minister for sustainable development in the Energy and Mines Ministry.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.