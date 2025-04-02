Greece vows to spend $27B on armed forces overhaul centered on high-tech warfare technology

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece will spend 25 billion euros ($27 billion) over the next decade to adapt its military…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece will spend 25 billion euros ($27 billion) over the next decade to adapt its military to evolving high-tech warfare technologies, officials announced Wednesday.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias told parliament the overhaul will be built around a planned air defense system called “Achilles Shield,” primarily aimed at addressing tensions with neighboring Turkey.

The two NATO members have long-standing disputes over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that have brought them close to war several times in recent decades.

Dendias said Greece plans to shift from traditional defense systems to a high-tech, networked strategy centered on mobile, AI-powered missile systems, drone technologies, and advanced command units — reducing reliance on conventional fleets.

The plan also includes new programs such as next-generation soldier gear equipped with sensors and communication systems, and the development of dedicated satellite capabilities to ensure secure communications during conflict.

“What we are proposing is an existential issue for the country — a complete shift in our defense approach, a total change in doctrine,” Dendias said. “We’re moving away from the traditional thinking that the Aegean is defended solely by the fleet.”

The overhaul, which will be presented to lawmakers behind closed doors in the coming weeks, also involves greater inclusion of local tech start-ups and a major personnel reorganization – merging units, closing underused bases, and addressing a top-heavy command structure.

The initiative comes as European countries ramp up military spending in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine and indications that the Trump administration wants to reduce the United States’ commitment to European defense.

Greece’s modernization drive — launched after years of defense cuts during the 2010–2018 financial crisis — already includes all branches of the armed forces and focuses on cooperation with France, Israel, and the United States. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met in Israel on Sunday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli defense officials. On Wednesday, Mitsotakis dismissed calls by some opposition parties to abandon plans to buy U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets in favor of a European alternative, describing the program as an important “long-term investment.”

