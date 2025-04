LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon’s coup leader Oligui Nguema elected president with 90% of votes cast, provisional results show.

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon’s coup leader Oligui Nguema elected president with 90% of votes cast, provisional results show.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.