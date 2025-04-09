Formula 1: How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV and what to know

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Bahrain F1 Grand…

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix. It’s the fourth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Bahrain GP schedule?

– Friday: First and second practice.

– Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

– Sunday: Bahrain Grand Prix, 57 laps of the 5.4-kilometer (3.4-mile) Bahrain International Circuit.

Where is the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place?

The Bahrain International Circuit in the desert at Sakhir was in 2004 the first venue in the Middle East to host an F1 GP. The track will be very familiar to drivers after they did three days of preseason testing there in February. Max Verstappen has won the last two races there for Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver in Bahrain Grand Prix history with five wins.

What happened in the last race?

Verstappen took his and Red Bull’s first GP win of the season after McLaren had dominated the first two rounds in Australia and China. Lando Norris was second and stayed one point ahead of Verstappen in the driver standings, with Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri third.

What do I need to know about F1 so far?

Get caught up:

— McLaren can be beaten, but Verstappen must be perfect: 5 takeaways from F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

— Red Bull’s Max Verstappen holds off McLarens to win his fourth straight Japanese GP

— Lewis Hamilton tempers expectations as he settles in with Ferrari

— McLaren’s Oscar Piastri wins Chinese GP from teammate Lando Norris. Both Ferraris disqualified

— Lando Norris: McLaren is ready for a title fight between its drivers

— Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is having a cultural impact far beyond Formula 1

— Red Bull dropped Liam Lawson after just two rounds and replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda.

Key stats at Sakhir

61 – Verstappen has scored all of Red Bull’s 61 points this season. The last time a Red Bull driver other than him scored a point was Sergio Perez in Las Vegas in November.

50 – Piastri is heading into his 50th race in F1, all with McLaren.

0 – Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is among five drivers yet to score a point in 2025 after he placed 11th in Japan. The others are Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and rookies Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan.

What are they saying?

“Bahrain, completely different track, very tough on tires, tires overheating as well. We still have work to do, but (the win in Japan) does show that if we really nail everything, we can be up there.” – Verstappen.

“I think the pace was mega. Next time I just need to make sure I’m in a better position to use it.” – Piastri.

“I need to reset before Bahrain and I am sure compared to what I was feeling, in terms of confidence, it will naturally be better there. I will understand more about the car and I am excited for the next one.” – Verstappen’s new teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who was 12th in Japan.

