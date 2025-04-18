Dutch leader of party in fragile ruling coalition quits politics, citing burnout

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch centre-right leader Pieter Omtzigt announced Friday evening he is quitting both the fragile four-party…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch centre-right leader Pieter Omtzigt announced Friday evening he is quitting both the fragile four-party ruling coalition and national politics.

Citing his mental health, the 51-year-old said in a social media video that he is unable to recover from burnout in the current political climate.

“It was a huge honor and privilege to be a member of parliament for more than 21 years,” Omtzigt said in the surprise move. “But the toll has been quite high. That is why I am choosing to put my family first for the first time and to choose my own health.”

His New Social Contract party, founded just two years ago, is the fourth largest in the Dutch parliament and formed part of the ruling coalition after months of negotiations last year.

The government seemed on the brink of collapse over spring budget talks this week. In the previous nine months, it has nearly toppled after the resignation of the finance state secretary over what she saw as denigrating comments on immigrants and the refusal of the immigration minister to sign off on honors for volunteers who worked with refugees.

Known for his sharp tongue and fiery anti-Islam rhetoric, the hard-right leader Geert Wilders, who helms the largest party in parliament, was considered too controversial to lead the country but often dominates political negotiations.

Omtzigt leaves the party in the hands of his deputy Nicolien van Vroonhoven, who took over in September when he was on medical leave. His fall departure was the second time he had stepped back from his duties for his mental health.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof wished Omtzigt well. “The Hague is losing a passionate and dedicated MP, a true representative of the people. I thank him for his efforts and our collaboration in recent times,” Schoof said on social media.

A former member of the center-right Christian Democrats, Omtzigt’s new New Social Contract party immediately rocketed up opinion polls thanks to his reputation as a tireless crusader for whistleblowers and victims of government scandals.

His key policy platform was reforming the Dutch political system that has been tarnished in recent years by scandals including the country’s tax office wrongly labelling thousands of child welfare recipients as fraudsters.

He became a sensation during drawn-out talks to form the last Dutch coalition government when one of the negotiators was photographed carrying papers that included the text: “job elsewhere” next to his name.

It was widely seen as a sign that the established political order wanted to be rid of a man who had long been a thorn in their side. It only served to bolster Omtzigt’s popularity.

