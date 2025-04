ROME (AP) — Convoy carrying U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff arrives at Omani Embassy in Rome for second round of…

ROME (AP) — Convoy carrying U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff arrives at Omani Embassy in Rome for second round of talks with Iran.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.