BERLIN (AP) — Conservative and center-left parties will present their deal to form a new German government on Wednesday (CORRECTS:…

BERLIN (AP) — Conservative and center-left parties will present their deal to form a new German government on Wednesday (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously said Tuesday.).

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.