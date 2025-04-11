China announces countermeasures by raising tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125% from Saturday

BEIJING (AP) — China announced countermeasures on Friday, raising tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% starting Saturday. The…

BEIJING (AP) — China announced countermeasures on Friday, raising tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% starting Saturday.

The U.S. and China have escalated trade war by raising tariffs even as U.S. President Donald Trump hit a pause on tariffs for other countries.

Trump’s universal tariffs on China total 145%. When Trump announced Wednesday that China faced 125% tariffs, he did not include a 20% tariff on China tied to its role in fentanyl production.

