Cayman Islands votes for Parliament seats and holds a referendum on possessing marijuana

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Cayman Islands are holding general elections on Wednesday, with voters choosing candidates from a record three parties vying for seats in Parliament.

Two parties were created ahead of the elections: the Cayman Islands National Party, founded by a former manager at Ernst & Young, and the Caymanian Community Party, established by members of the former United People’s Movement, which was recently dissolved. It had been the party of the current premier.

Both parties face competition from the People’s Progressive Movement and several independent candidates.

The leader of the party that wins a majority of the 19 seats is expected to become the new premier. Two other seats in Parliament are appointed.

The wealthy British overseas territory of more than 66,000 inhabitants is also holding a nonbinding referendum that asks voters whether the government should create a national lottery, develop cruise berthing infrastructure and decriminalize the possession and consumption of small amounts of marijuana.

The government has not said where a potential berthing facility would be located. Environmentalists oppose the proposal, saying it would destroy nearly two dozen acres of marine habitat.

