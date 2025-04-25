Brazil’s former President Fernando Collor arrested after corruption conviction

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Fernando Collor was arrested early on Friday in the northeastern state of Alagoas…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Fernando Collor was arrested early on Friday in the northeastern state of Alagoas and ordered to begin serving a prison sentence stemming from his 2023 conviction for corruption.

Collor was convicted of receiving 20 million reais ($3.5 million) to facilitate contracts between BR Distribuidora, a fuel distributor formerly controlled by the state-owned oil company Petrobras, and construction firm UTC Engenharia for the construction of fuel distribution bases. In return, he offered political support for the appointment of executives at BR Distribuidora when it was still state-owned.

Collor, who led the country from 1990 to 1992, was sentenced to eight years and 10 months, to be served initially in prison, rather than under house arrest.

Under the Brazilian legal system, cases concerning members of Congress, presidents and ministers go directly to the Supreme Court. He was not yet in prison because his lawyers were still lodging appeals.

The case stemmed from the Operation Car Wash, a sweeping corruption probe that has implicated top politicians and businesspeople across Latin America — including current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was arrested in 2018 and imprisoned for nearly two years.

Collor, 75, was the first Brazilian president elected by popular vote, in 1989, after a 21-year military dictatorship. He was impeached and removed from office by Congress in 1992 following corruption allegations. In 2007, he was elected as a senator representing his home state of Alagoas in northeastern Brazil.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the former president’s arrest Thursday, with the full board set to vote on Friday whether to confirm the decision. De Moraes said in his decision that Collor should begin serving his sentence, noting that the former president’s lawyers have attempted to drag out proceedings through appeals.

The justice also said that the court had previously ruled in similar cases that, once appeals have no merit, the sentence can be served right away.

Collor’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.