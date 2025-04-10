AP PHOTOS: Wigs, flags, Santa dolls on display at a Chinese market that supplies the world

YIWU, China (AP) — Pins, magnets, wigs, flags, masks, hats, suitcases — even Christmas trees, lights and all sorts of…

YIWU, China (AP) — Pins, magnets, wigs, flags, masks, hats, suitcases — even Christmas trees, lights and all sorts of Santa dolls. Name it and you’ll find it here at a market in this small Chinese city that supplies the U.S. and the world with tons of small commodities.

The manufacturing hub in the eastern city of Yiwu is home to the world’s largest wholesale market.

For years, the United States has been a major destination for Chinese goods, but exporters like those in Yiwu have been reducing their reliance on the world’s largest consumer market as Beijing and Washington feud over trade.

Stall owners go on with their daily business, though many are anxious and bracing for the impact of escalating tariffs.

