AP PHOTOS: Thousands of Buddhists participate in Lotus Lantern Festival in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of Buddhist believers and festival-goers filled downtown Seoul for Yeon Deung Hoe, or the Lotus Lantern Festival. Participants, some dressed in traditional Korean Hanbok clothing, carried lotus lanterns of different shapes and colors.

The festival was originally a celebration rooted in Buddhism but has evolved into an annual cultural event, drawing a large number of participants and spectators each year.

With a history spanning over 1,200 years, the festival is registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as well as Korea’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage. The festival aims to spread the enlightenment of the founder of Buddhism across the world. More than 300,000 people, including both Koreans and international visitors, take part.

Participants gather at the starting point of the parade before proceeding toward the heart of South Korea’s capital. Lanterns of all sizes, handmade by temples across the country, are featured.

The lanterns can be in the shape of Buddha sculptures, dragons, elephants, lotus flowers and phoenixes, lighting up the streets of Seoul at night. Smaller lanterns are carried by monks and followers but larger, themed and Buddhism inspired lanterns are transported by vehicles.

Seoul’s Jogye temple and temples across the countries are lit by colorful lanterns as is the Cheonggye stream featuring paper lanterns.

On May 5th, Buddha’s birthday, many Buddhists will visit temples to attend ceremonies in celebration.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

