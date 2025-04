VATICAN CITY (AP) — A procession to move the body of Pope Francis to St. Peter’s Basilica for three days…

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A procession to move the body of Pope Francis to St. Peter’s Basilica for three days of public mourning began Wednesday morning. The Argentine pontiff is remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.