AP PHOTOS: Land mines still claim lives in post-Assad Syria

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — Land mines and other unexploded remnants of war continue to pose a deadly threat across Syria, causing widespread casualties and long-term harm.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s government last year, the number of land mine-related incidents has surged, particularly as displaced people return to former front-line areas.

Contamination from land mines and explosive devices has killed at least 249 people, including 60 children, and injured more than 370 since Dec. 8, according to an organization dedicated to enhancing the safety of aid workers.

