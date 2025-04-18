AP PHOTOS: Devout in the Philippines mark Holy Week with flagellations, processions and passion play

KALAYAAN, Philippines (AP) — Dozens of penitents whip their backs to atone for their sins during Good Friday rites in…

KALAYAAN, Philippines (AP) — Dozens of penitents whip their backs to atone for their sins during Good Friday rites in the streets of the southern Philippine town of Kalayaan, as Christians across this largely Catholic country commemorate the passion and sufferings of Jesus.

Residents watch as costumed men parade the streets and flagellate themselves using whips made of wood. The ritual is frowned upon by the church.

Luis Bautista, 27, says he does this so he can experience the hardships of Christ and also pray for the safety of his family.

Penitent Jayve Lorenzo, who has been participating in flagellation rituals for 19 years, says he offers his vow during the holy week because of family problems and to pray for good health.

The penitents, mostly residents, walk under the scorching heat and stop at stations to pray or take a water break. They can be seen dancing as they whip their backs shortly after prayers.

Baby Ragaza leaves boiled eggs and water in front of her house for the penitents to take a break. She does this in memory of her late husband and to bring herself closer to God. “I am just happy to help and ease their hardships.” she says.

After going around town, the penitents hike to a small waterfall to wash the blood from their backs.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby Paete, a town of 25,000 people, pushed life-size images of Christ and saints during an evening procession around small roads on Holy Wednesday. The following day, a play was performed at the town plaza under the scorching summer heat as part of Maundy Thursday rites.

Rowell Ybanez, parish pastoral council moderator of Saint James the Apostle, said the lenten rituals in their town have been carried on for hundreds of year, attracting tourists to a town known for wood carvings.

Ybanez said Paete is one of the most colorful towns in the Philippines “because art and faith are intertwined in our town.”

Various lenten rituals are practiced all over the Philippines. Some people even hang themselves from a cross, to strengthen their faith in God.

