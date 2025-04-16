Al-Qaida-linked militants attack a strategic town in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Somalia -based militant group al-Shabab on Wednesday attacked a strategic town that serves as a…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Somalia -based militant group al-Shabab on Wednesday attacked a strategic town that serves as a major base for government troops, raising new concerns about the sustainability of the fight against the al-Qaida-linked militants.

The dawn attack on Adan Yabal in Middle Shabelle region started with the launching of explosives before the militants attacked on foot on multiple fronts.

Al-Shabab in a statement claimed it captured the town. A Somali military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media said government troops controlled some areas and fighting continued.

Adan Yabal, about 245 kilometers (152 miles) north of the capital, Mogadishu, came under al-Shabab control in 2016 and was retaken by government forces in December 2022.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the town last month, underscoring its symbolic and strategic importance in the fight against the militants. “For the past two consecutive years, we have been on a winning streak. Occasional losses on the battlefield do not mean we are losing the war,” he said.

Military sources reported significant casualties on both sides Wednesday, though the exact number was unclear due to disrupted communication lines in the area. There was no immediate government statement.

In a related development, government forces and an allied militia withdrew from the nearby village of Abooreey after 10 days of clashes. Local sources confirmed that al-Shabab has since captured the village.

The setbacks come amid a broader counterinsurgency campaign that began in 2022 when Somali forces, supported by clan militias and international partners, reclaimed dozens of towns and villages across Hirshabelle, Galmudug and Southwest states.

It was one of the most significant offensives against al-Shabab in more than a decade.

However, in recent months, the insurgents have regrouped and launched a series of counterattacks, regaining control over rural settlements in Middle Shabelle and Galgaduud regions. Al-Shabab also continues to operate in large parts of Lower Shabelle, Middle Juba and Bakool regions, where government presence remains limited.

The militant group has fought for more than 15 years to overthrow Somalia’s internationally backed government. It retains the capacity to launch deadly raids and bombings, including in Mogadishu. The most recent attack was on March 18 when a roadside bombing targeted the presidential motorcade.

The Somali government insists al-Shabab has been weakened.

