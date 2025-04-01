A look at the events leading up to Constitutional Court’s ruling on South Korean President Yoon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Following months of deliberation, South Korea’s Constitutional Court will decide this week whether to uphold…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Following months of deliberation, South Korea’s Constitutional Court will decide this week whether to uphold the legislature’s impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law in December and formally remove him from office or restore his presidential powers.

Friday’s decision follows weeks of massive rallies in Seoul, with protesters deeply divided between calling for his ouster or reinstatement, as the political turmoil caused by Yoon’s authoritarian push paralyzed state affairs, disrupted high-level diplomacy and rattled an already ailing economy.

Here is a timeline of events:

April 1

The Constitutional Court says it will announce its decision on April 4 on whether to uphold Yoon’s legislative impeachment and formally remove him from office or reinstate his powers.

March 24

The Constitutional Court overturns the legislature’s impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, restoring his duties as the country’s acting leader amid Yoon’s impeachment.

March 8

Yoon is released from prison a day after the Seoul Central District Court cancels his arrest, allowing him to stand trial while not being physically detained.

Jan. 26

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicts Yoon for masterminding an attempted rebellion, describing his power grab as an illegal bid to seize the legislature and election offices and arrest political opponents.

Jan. 19

The Seoul Western District Court grants law enforcement’s request for a formal arrest warrant for Yoon, citing concerns he could destroy evidence. His arrest triggers a riot by his supporters, who break into the court, smashing windows and equipment. Dozens are arrested.

Jan. 15

Anti-corruption investigators and police raid the presidential compound and detain Yoon, more than six weeks after his ill-fated power grab.

Jan. 14

The Constitutional Court holds its first formal hearing in the case.

Jan. 3

Scuffles occur on Jan. 3 when dozens of investigators were stopped from entering Yoon’s compound by presidential security forces, military personnel and vehicle barricades.

Dec. 31

The Seoul Western District Court issues a warrant to detain Yoon for questioning.

Dec. 27

The National Assembly votes to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country’s acting leader, over his unwillingness to fill vacancies on the bench of the Constitutional Court.

Dec. 14

The National Assembly impeachesYoon, passing the motion 204-85. His presidential powers and duties are subsequently suspended and Prime Minister Han, the country’s No. 2 official, takes over presidential powers.

Dec. 12

Yoon defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, vowing to “fight to the end” in the face of attempts to impeach him.

Dec. 11

Kim Yong Hyun, the former defense minister, is formally arrested over his alleged collusion with Yoon and others in imposing martial law. The Justice Ministry says Kim was stopped from attempting suicide hours before a Seoul court issued his arrest warrant.

South Korean police send officers to search Yoon’s office for evidence related to the martial law introduction but they are blocked by Yoon’s security team from entering the compound.

Dec. 10

Kwak Jong-keun, commander of the Army Special Warfare Command whose troops were sent to parliament after Yoon declared martial law, tells lawmakers he received direct instructions from former Defense Minister Kim to obstruct them from entering the National Assembly’s main chamber. He says Kim’s instructions were to prevent the 300-member Assembly from gathering the 150 votes necessary to overturn Yoon’s martial law order.

Kwak says Yoon later called him directly and asked for the troops to “quickly destroy the door and drag out the lawmakers who are inside.” Kwak says he did not carry out Yoon’s orders.

Dec. 8

Prosecutors detain former Defense Minister Kim over his alleged role in planning and executing Yoon’s martial law enforcement.

Dec. 7

Yoon survives an impeachment vote that most ruling party lawmakers boycotted, denying the motion, which required a two-thirds majority.

Dec. 5

Yoon replaces Defense Minister Kim, a close associate believed to be the person who recommended the president declare martial law.

Dec. 4

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik reaches the Assembly’s main chamber around 12:35 a.m. Some South Korean troops break windows to enter the Assembly but fail to reach the main chamber. Woo opens a meeting at 12:47 a.m. to hold a vote on whether to lift martial law.

Around 1 a.m., 190 lawmakers, including 18 from Yoon’s own conservative party, vote unanimously to lift martial law. Troops and police begin to retreat from the Assembly shortly later.

At 4:30 a.m., martial law is formally lifted following a Cabinet meeting.

Dec. 3

In a surprise announcement at 10:29 p.m., President Yoon tells a national television audience he’s declaring martial law, saying the opposition-controlled National Assembly has become a “den of criminals” paralyzing government affairs.

Yoon vows to “eradicate” his political rivals, describing them as North Korea-sympathizing, “anti-state forces” and the “main culprits of our nation’s downfall.” He doesn’t back his claims with direct evidence.

As lawmakers begin rushing to the National Assembly, the military’s martial law command issues a proclamation declaring sweeping government powers, including the suspension of political parties’ activities and control over media and publications. It says anyone who violates the decree could be arrested without a warrant.

Hundreds of heavily armed troops encircle the Assembly, apparently to prevent lawmakers from gathering to vote on the martial law declaration.

