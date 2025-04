KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — {A boat catches fire in Congo and capsizes, leaving at least 50 people dead, a local…

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — {A boat catches fire in Congo and capsizes, leaving at least 50 people dead, a local official tells reporters} (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the announcement came from the authorities).

