3-time America’s Cup-winner Peter Burling to leave Team New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Helmsman Peter Burling is leaving Team New Zealand after nearly a decade in which he…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Helmsman Peter Burling is leaving Team New Zealand after nearly a decade in which he steered New Zealand boats to three consecutive wins in sailing’s America’s Cup.

His departure was confirmed Friday in separate statements from Burling and Team New Zealand.

The former Olympic sailing gold medalist and nine-time world champion became Team New Zealand helmsman in 2017. He became the youngest helmsman to win the America’s Cup, world sport’s oldest trophy, at 26 when he steered Team New Zealand to a 7-1 victory over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda.

Burling was skipper and helmsman when Team New Zealand successfully defended the America’s Cup in 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand and 2024 in Barcelona.

“Pete has been a central figure who has grown incredibly within Emirates Team New Zealand since he joined 10 years ago,” Team New Zealand general manager Grant Dalton said. “We can all look back with great pride on what has been achieved, having enjoyed unprecedented success as a team with Pete at the helm.

“Winning the America’s Cup three times in a row was uncharted territory but what has enabled winning in the past does not always equate to winning in the future, especially in much tighter America’s Cup cycles which require a dedicated and new approach for continued success.”

Burling has been in negotiation with Team New Zealand management about his future role since the 2024 regatta ended. An agreement could not be reached.

The America’s Cup is likely to be contested in more regular cycles which increases demands on crew members.

“As the balance between design, simulation, boat build, testing and racing windows become more compressed, the integration of key sailors with the design team becomes more critical than ever,” Team New Zealand said in the statement.

Team New Zealand is already working on confirming the protocol for the next America’s Cup and deciding on the venue. The team said it is “working hard to secure a powerful combination of existing experience and new talent across all departments to ensure every chance of winning the America’s Cup for the sixth time against what will be another formidable line up of very strong challengers.”

Both Burling and Team New Zealand said they were parting without animosity.

“While I won’t be continuing with Team New Zealand for the 38th America’s Cup, I want to take a moment to reflect on an amazing journey,” Burling said. “Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of being part of something truly special, from intense battles to unforgettable victories and friendships that extend well beyond sailing.

“I’m immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved together and grateful to everyone who has been part of this chapter.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.