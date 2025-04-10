10 dead as landslide hits passing cars on Indonesia’s Java island

SURABAYA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers recovered 10 bodies after a landslide struck vehicles on a hilly road on the…

SURABAYA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers recovered 10 bodies after a landslide struck vehicles on a hilly road on the country’s main island of Java, police said Friday.

Torrential rains pushed mud, rocks and trees down the mountainside road on Thursday, burying a van with seven people aboard and a pickup truck with three traders and full of vegetables near Watu Lumpang, a resort area in East Java’s Mojokerto district, said local police chief Andi Yudha Pranata.

Pranata said rescuers pulled out the body of the van’s driver late Thursday and his six family members, including three children, wife and parents, were retrieved on Friday, together with the bodies of the three traders.

Footage released by East Java’s Search and Rescue Agency showed the road covered by thick mud, rocks and uprooted trees.

Seasonal rains from about October to April frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

