TORONTO (AP) — Serena Williams is joining the ownership group of the WNBA’s 1st Canadian franchise, the Toronto Tempo, team…

TORONTO (AP) — Serena Williams is joining the ownership group of the WNBA’s 1st Canadian franchise, the Toronto Tempo, team says.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.