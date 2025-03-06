Nordic American Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its fourth…

HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm12, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The tanker company posted revenue of $46.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.6 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $225.1 million.

