MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow mayor says at least 60 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital shot down in a massive…

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow mayor says at least 60 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital shot down in a massive attack

[CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the drones were shot down over Moscow].

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.