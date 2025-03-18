Mali announces withdrawal from alliance of French-speaking countries

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali has withdrawn from a global alliance of French-speaking countries, days after two of its neighbors…

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali has withdrawn from a global alliance of French-speaking countries, days after two of its neighbors took the same step.

In a letter seen by The Associated Press on Tuesday, Mali’s foreign ministry addressed its French counterpart, saying: “The government has decided to withdraw Mali from the Organization Internationale de la Francophonie,” while accusing it of “selective application of sanctions” and “contempt for Mali’s sovereignty.”

On Monday, the alliance’s spokeswoman, Oria Vande Weghe, said Burkina Faso and Niger had also decided to remove their countries from the organization.

“At the last summit, 5 new members joined, so it’s all part of the game. Some join and some unfortunately leave. We hope that these are not final decisions,” said Oria Vande Weghe on TV5 Monde, a major French-speaking TV channel.

The organization had already suspended the membership of the three countries over military coups in recent years. Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are now all ruled by military juntas that have severed diplomatic ties with France and expelled French troops while building security partnerships with Russia instead.

The three will have six months to discuss the terms of their withdrawal from the alliance before it becomes final.

The organization was created in 1970 in the capital of Niger, Niamey, to promote the French language and foster political, educational, economic, and cultural cooperation among French-speaking countries. It now includes 93 countries and governments, 56 of which are full members.

The announcement comes as most West African nations are rethinking their relationship with France, which is losing its clout in the region. Following the military coups, Burkina Faso and Mali dropped French as the official language and banned many French-speaking media outlets.

Last year, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso announced their withdrawal from the regional organization ECOWAS, which requires them to organize presidential elections and transfer power to civilians. Weakened by attacks from armed groups linked to al-Qaeda, the Islamic State, or separatists, they created the Alliance of Sahel States to pool their military and diplomatic forces.

