Lawmakers in Ghana reintroduce an anti-LGBTQ+ bill that sparked criticism

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Lawmakers in Ghana have reintroduced an anti-LGBTQ+ bill that was passed by parliament last year but not enacted, a sponsor told The Associated Press on Monday.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo did not sign the bill into law last year before his term ended, saying he was waiting until the Supreme Court ruled on a challenge to it. The court dismissed the challenge in December, shortly after Akufo-Addo lost his bid for another term.

Ghana has generally been considered more respectful of human rights than most African countries, and the bill sparked condemnation from the international community and rights groups when it passed last year, with the United Nations calling it “profoundly disturbing.”

Gay sex is illegal in the West African country, carrying a three-year prison sentence. The bill if enacted would impose up to five years in prison for those who engage in “willful promotion, sponsorship or support of LGBTQ+ activities.”

President John Dramani Mahama, who took office in January, said last week he was committed to passing the bill but it should be reintroduced by the government rather than members of parliament.

Opposition lawmaker John Ntim Fordjour told the AP that he and nine other lawmakers reintroduced the bill last week, and criticized the president.

“He must be reminded that parliament is an independent institution and that the executive cannot dictate to parliament what it must do,” Fordjour said.

Sponsors of the bill have said it seeks to protect children and people who are victims of abuse.

Ghana’s Ministry of Finance warned last year that the bill would put $3.8 billion in World Bank funding at risk and likely would derail the $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout program agreed to in 2023.

Ghana’s economy is recovering from its worst recession in decades.

In 2023, the World Bank said it would not consider new funding for Uganda after it enacted anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

