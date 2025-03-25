Live Radio
Home » World News » King Charles III's audience…

King Charles III’s audience with Pope Francis postponed by mutual agreement on medical advice

The Associated Press

March 25, 2025, 1:25 PM

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s scheduled audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican has been postponed by mutual agreement after medical advice suggested the pontiff would be better off with more rest.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement Tuesday. The tentative audience was among details of the British monarch’s visit to the Vatican and Italy last week by the palace. State visits are always planned in close consultation with the Vatican’s secretariat of state.

“Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered,” the palace said in a statement.

Francis, 88, had been hospitalized since Feb. 14 before being released on Sunday.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up