How many hostages are left in Gaza?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas says it has accepted a new proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas says it has accepted a new proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual-nationals who had died in captivity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office slammed the statement, accusing Hamas of trying to manipulate talks underway in Qatar on the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The first phase ended two weeks ago; 33 Israelis were returned during this stage — including the bodies eight who were killed in captivity or during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Five Thai hostages were freed separately.

Israel released around 1,500 Palestinian prisoners and detainees during the first phase of the ceasefire in exchange for the hostages.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people in the Oct. 7 attack and killed around 1,200, mostly civilians. More than 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, have been killed in the ensuing conflict, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Here are details on the hostages released:

Total hostages captured on Oct. 7, 2023: 251

Hostages taken before the Oct. 7 attack: 2 who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of 2 soldiers killed in the 2014 war

Hostages released in exchanges or other deals: 147, of whom 8 were dead

Hostages still in captivity(asterisk): 59, of whom Israel believes 35 are dead.

Bodies of hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 41

Hostages rescued alive: 8

(asterisk)Hostages still in captivity include:

— 13 soldiers, of whom Israel has declared 9 to be dead

— 5 non-Israelis ( 3 Thais, 1 Nepalese, 1 Tanzanian), of whom 2 (1 Thai and 1 Nepalese) are believed to still be alive

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.