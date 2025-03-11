Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire calms and evacuees return home

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire appeared calm and nearly 300 families who had evacuated their homes on…

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire appeared calm and nearly 300 families who had evacuated their homes on its slopes as it began erupting returned home, authorities said Tuesday.

The volcano spewed gas and ash far into the sky Monday, leading authorities to close schools in the vicinity and a key road connecting communities.

On Tuesday, Guatemala’s disaster agency confirmed that all of the families in shelters had returned to their homes overnight and the Education Ministry said that schools had reopened.

The government also lifted the ban on climbing the neighboring Alotenango volcano, which is popular with tourists.

The 12,300-foot (3,763-meter) high volcano is one of the most active in Central America. It last erupted in June 2023.

The volcano is 33 miles (53 kilometers) southwest of Guatemala’s capital.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.